BEIJING — President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday held back-to-back meetings with China’s second- and third-highest-ranking officials — the premier who oversees the economy and the top legislator who heads the national legislature.

The meetings came a day after Lee’s second summit with President Xi Jinping and on the third day of his four-day state visit to China — the first such trip by a South Korean president since 2017.

Lee first met Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, then held talks and a working luncheon with Premier Li Qiang, Beijing’s chief economic policymaker.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the meetings with China’s senior leadership were aimed at discussing “concrete measures to further develop the South Korea–China strategic cooperative partnership in a mature manner.”

During his meeting with Li, Lee underscored the premier’s role in forging a “horizontal and mutually beneficial” economic partnership, noting that Li oversees China’s economic affairs and is responsible for stability in people’s livelihoods.

Lee also highlighted Li’s role in fostering peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the region as China’s representative in the Korea–China–Japan trilateral summit.

“I hope that you will continue to play a significant role in advancing China–Korea relations grounded in people’s livelihoods and peace,” Lee told Li.

"My expectation is that our two countries can expand horizontal and mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the changing times, promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the broader region, and move forward together on a path of pragmatism and shared prosperity.”

Li underscored that “The relationship between the two countries is being driven forward along the right track."

China, Li added, is willing to "advance into the future while expanding both the scope and depth of cooperation, deliver more tangible outcomes and bring greater benefits to the peoples of both countries."

Cheong Wa Dae reiterated that Seoul and Beijing agreed to broaden practical economic cooperation beyond manufacturing to include consumer goods and services — from food and fashion to tourism, entertainment and gaming — using Lee’s state visit as a catalyst.

The large-scale business delegation of around 400 people from 161 Korean companies — the first of its kind to accompany a South Korean president to China since 2017 — traveled with Lee and attended the Korea–China business forum on Monday.

Calls for ties built on public trust

During his meeting with Zhao, Lee called for China’s National People’s Congress to lend support for improving public understanding toward each other.

“I believe that the National People’s Congress will make a significant contribution to enhancing mutual understanding and expanding shared ground between our two countries by representing broad public awareness and diverse voices across society as an institution that reflects the will of the people,” Lee told Zhao.

Lee also underscored that “the role of the National People’s Congress is more important than ever,” especially following his summit with Xi. Lee said he and Xi shared the view that Seoul and Beijing “should work together to mature the strategic cooperative partnership, building on political trust and friendly trust at the civilian level.”

Zhao said "the Chinese side stands ready to work with the Korean side to faithfully implement the important common understandings reached by the two leaders, strengthen communication and coordination, and deepen cooperation across all fields.”

Zhao added that through such efforts, the China–Korea strategic cooperative partnership “can move forward steadily and endure over the long term.”

The meetings came ahead of Lee’s departure to Shanghai, China’s commercial hub. The city anchors the Yangtze River Delta, home to dense clusters of South Korean manufacturers and technology firms, including key nodes in semiconductor supply chains.

Later in the day, Lee was set to meet Chen Jining, Shanghai’s Communist Party secretary.

Lee, Xi widen cooperation lanes

The Lee–Xi summit covered a wide range of pending issues, including the North Korean nuclear program, China’s unilateral installation of structures in the West Sea, and the possible easing of China’s unofficial restrictions on Korean cultural content, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.

With sensitive issues high on the agenda, South Korea and China agreed to hold leaders’ meetings annually as part of their commitment to fully restore bilateral ties and institutionalize strategic communication on sensitive issues, national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said Monday.

The two leaders agreed to restore strategic dialogue channels across multiple fields, including between foreign and security authorities, and to expand communication and exchanges between defense authorities.

During the summit, Seoul and Beijing also agreed to pursue vice minister-level talks this year on delimiting maritime economic zones in the West Sea.

According to Wi, South Korea and China also “reached a consensus on gradually, step by step, expanding cultural and content exchanges in areas acceptable to both sides, and agreed to advance consultations on the specific details.”

On North Korea, the two sides reaffirmed that peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula are a shared interest, Wi said, adding that Beijing expressed willingness to play a constructive role.

Seoul and Beijing notably shared the view that resuming dialogue with Pyongyang is important and agreed to keep exploring “creative approaches” to easing tensions and building peace on the peninsula, Wi said.