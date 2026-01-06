Veteran singer Yim Jae-beum returned with a new single, “Life is a Drama,” his final release before the end of his decadeslong career, according to Blue Seed Entertainment.

The track was scheduled for release at 6 p.m. on Tuesday on all music platforms.

“Life is a Drama” likens life to an ongoing drama, suggesting that it is not something to be concluded, but a story to be continuously written, according to Yim's agency. The song speaks to the quiet perseverance needed in moments of repeated failure — the decision to keep moving forward, even after countless hurdles, becomes a testament to one’s journey, the agency added.

The lyrics were written by renowned lyricist Kim Ea-na, whose use of restrained language adds a layer of emotional maturity that complements Yim’s timeworn, soulful vocals.

Lines such as “Don’t you send me goodbye, don’t say it’s over” and “You’ve already overcome the worst before” reflect a resolve not to disappear at moments of collapse, but to rise from such moments again.

“Life is just drama, you’re the one writing it” and “Behind every crumbling wall is a new path” also echo the song’s central message: Even in repeated moments of despair and failure, the road forward is never truly closed.

According to the agency, Yim aims to convey the message that “the power to shape one’s life lies within.”

Yim is currently on a nationwide tour, “I am Yim Jae-beum,” commemorating the 40th anniversary of his debut. The tour is expected to continue through May 2026, with upcoming stops including Seoul at KSPO Dome on Feb. 17 and 18, followed by performances in Suwon, Ilsan and Gwangju.

Yim revealed on his YouTube channel on Sunday that he plans to step down from his singing career once the tour ends.

Known for hits such as “After This Night,” “For You” and “Stigma,” Yim has become a mentor for future musicians since starring in the reality program “Sing Again” from 2023.