SK hynix said Tuesday it is unveiling its next generation of artificial intelligence memory chips — including a 16-layer HBM4 — this week at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, opening a customer-only exhibition booth focused on deepening engagement with key clients.

At the exhibition, the chipmaker will debut the 16-layer HBM4 with 48 gigabytes. The model follows the company’s 12-layer HBM4 with 36GB, which demonstrated the industry’s fastest speed of 11.7 gigabits per second. The company said the new 16-layer version is under development in line with customer roadmaps.

“As innovation driven by AI accelerates, customers’ technical requirements are evolving rapidly,” said Kim Joo-sun, president and head of AI Infrastructure at SK hynix. “We will respond with differentiated memory solutions and create new value through close cooperation with customers to advance the AI ecosystem.”

SK hynix will also jointly display its 12-layer HBM3E, the product expected to lead the market this year, alongside GPU modules that incorporate the chips for AI servers, highlighting its role within complete AI systems.

To meet growing customer interest, the company has set up an AI System Demo Zone, where visitors can see how its AI memory solutions interconnect to form a stable system-level ecosystem. The zone will feature a large-scale mock-up of a Custom HBM (cHBM) module, optimized for specific AI chips or systems.

“As competition in the AI market shifts from raw performance to inference efficiency and cost optimization, this design visualizes a new approach that integrates some computation and control functions into HBM — functions previously handled by GPUs or ASICs,” the company said.

Also on display are SOCAMM2, a low-power memory module designed for AI servers, and SK hynix’s broader AI server memory lineup. In NAND flash, the company will showcase its 321-layer 2-terabit QLC product optimized for ultra-high-capacity enterprise SSDs, as demand surges from the rapid expansion of AI data centers.