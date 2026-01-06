Lotte Duty Free has installed 14 barrier-free kiosks at its duty-free pickup counters at Incheon Airport and Busan's Gimhae International Airport, the company said Tuesday. According to Lotte Duty Free, the barrier-free kiosks can adjust the position of the monitor and offer voice guidance services along with a high-contrast display and zoom-in options. The company plans to install these fit-for-all kiosks at Seoul's Gimpo International Airport within the first half of this year. (Lotte Duty Free)