Jinhwan of iKON, also known as Jay, will be performing in Seoul on Feb. 7, his agency 143 Entertainment said on Tuesday.

The show will be the finale of his Jay 207 solo tour, which traveled to two cities in Japan as well as Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Japan concerts were his first in the country as a solo act. The Seoul concert also falls on the musician’s birthday, so that he can spend the day with his fans.

Kim released his first solo album “207” in July last year, about two years after his EP “Blue Moon.” The album also hailed his return from mandatory military service as a social service agent. Two iKON members completed their service after Jinhwan, Yunhyeong will be discharged in February, and Donghyuk will be discharged in January 2027. Koo Junhoe is yet to enlist.