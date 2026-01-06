The veterans ministry said Tuesday it will host a concert commemorating the 150th anniversary of the birth of independence hero Kim Koo, after the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization designated the anniversary as the year of celebrations.

This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Kim Koo (1876-1949), who led the provisional government in Shanghai against Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule. Last year, UNESCO designated 2026 as the year of the anniversary commemorating his birth.

UNESCO designates historic events or people who align with the organization's values for a year of celebration, aimed at promoting peace and spreading their significance to member states and associate members.

The concert will take place at the National Theater of Korea in central Seoul at 7 p.m. Tuesday, featuring a performance by the Millennium Symphony Orchestra.

It will also include a recital of a declaration by Vice Minister Kang Yun-jin reminiscent of Kim's emphasis on making the country a "cultural powerhouse." (Yonhap)