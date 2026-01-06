Hyundai Motor Group announced Tuesday a strategic partnership between Boston Dynamics, its US-based robotics unit, and Google to accelerate the development of humanoid robotics technologies based on artificial intelligence for future manufacturing application.

Under the partnership, Boston Dynamics will combine its cutting-edge robotics capabilities with AI foundation models of Google DeepMind, the US tech giant's AI research lab, the South Korean automotive group said in a press release.

The partnership was announced at CES 2026, a major technology exhibition under way in Las Vegas.

The move follows Hyundai Motor's agreement last year with Nvidia Corp. to enhance the group's physical AI capabilities, part of the group's growing cooperation with leading global technology firms.

The automotive group also plans to consolidate the capabilities of key units to build an AI robotics ecosystem and establish a system capable of producing 30,000 robot units annually by 2028.

In addition, the group plans to open a robotics training facility, named Robot Metaplant Application Center, in the United States later this year to conduct pretraining before robots are deployed for manufacturing application. (Yonhap)