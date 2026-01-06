Police said Tuesday they were questioning a former aide of Rep. Kang Sun-woo over allegations of receiving 100 million won ($69,100) from a Seoul city councilor ahead of the 2022 local elections.

The National Police Agency's public crime investigation team said they had brought in the individual as a suspect in the case after opening a probe into Kang, who quit the ruling Democratic Party last week over the allegations.

The former aide is suspected of holding on to the cash allegedly given in exchange for the Democratic Party's constituency nomination in the lead-up to the 2022 local elections.

The case has recently drawn public attention after a local media outlet released an audio recording of Kang discussing the episode with Rep. Kim Byung-kee of the same party, who served at the time as the secretary of the DP's Seoul nomination committee.

Kang's former aide, however, has reportedly denied any knowledge of the matter.

Police plan to question the individual about whether the city councilor, Kim Kyung, actually handed over the 100 million won, whether Kang ordered its return, and whether it was returned.

The city councilor has recently left for the United States after a complaint was filed with the police over the allegations. She has told police that she plans to quickly return to her home country. (Yonhap)