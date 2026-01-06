Land Minister Kim Yun-duk on Monday vowed efforts to help address visa issues facing workers of South Korean construction firms operating in the United States, as he pointed out their growing footholds in America in line with Washington's efforts to improve energy infrastructure and bolster manufacturing.

Kim made the remarks during a meeting with reporters, a day after he met with Korean entrepreneurs in the US. He arrived in Washington on Saturday as the leader of a Korean delegation tasked with supporting Korean firms seeking to join US infrastructure projects.

"As they talked about visa and other issues (during the meeting with Korean businesses), I will make efforts to address them more effectively," he said. "Rather than leaving the task just to the foreign ministry, we will coordinate closely with them and make preparations to deal with it given that supporting construction firms is our job."

Securing a proper visa remains an important task for Korean firms seeking to build or strengthen their presence in the US, though Seoul and Washington have recently stepped up efforts to address visa issues for skilled Korean workers in the aftermath of a US immigration raid at a Korean factory in Georgia in September.

Kim struck a positive note when he mentioned South Korean construction companies' activities in the US.

"Our construction firms have been securing many contracts. That momentum has continued to grow," he said.

"While talking with the businesspeople in the US, I have come to think that there should be a system for the government to support and cooperate with them on various specific matters," he said.

Kim also said that the government seeks to create a regular dialogue platform consisting of land ministry officials and Korean company officials in the US to more promptly address their issues.

Later in the day, Kim plans to attend an event celebrating a South Korea-US project to produce low-carbon ammonia in Indiana. (Yonhap)