South Korea's foreign ministry held a joint meeting with overseas diplomatic missions Monday to review measures to protect its nationals in Iran amid rising anti-government protests in the Middle Eastern nation.

The meeting was chaired by Yoon Chu-sok, director general for overseas Koreans and consular affairs, who urged diplomatic officials in the meeting to closely monitor developments.

Yoon also called on diplomatic missions to conduct constant safety checks on nationals residing in the area and to prepare contingency plans in case the situation worsens.

The South Korean Embassy in Iran has issued multiple safety advisories to South Korean nationals staying in the country, repeatedly urging them to avoid unnecessary outings and travel and to take extra precautions to ensure their personal safety.

The unrest in Tehran comes amid growing protests over the rising cost of living. More than a dozen people have reportedly been killed during the demonstrations, while hundreds of others are said to have been injured or arrested. (Yonhap)