Semiconductor giants Samsung Electronics, SK hynix surge to new highs

The South Korean benchmark Kospi climbed past the 4,400 mark on Monday, buoyed by strong gains in chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, which surged to fresh record highs during intraday trading.

The Kospi stood at 4,441.43 points as of 2 p.m., gaining 131.8 points, or 3.06 percent, from the previous session, according to the Korea Exchange.

After opening at 4,385.92 points, gaining 1.77 percent from the previous session, the index surged sharply in early trading to break above 4,400 and hit 4,445.33 at around noon — a record intraday high as of press time.

The Kospi extended Friday’s gain, when the index crossed the 4,300 mark for the first time.

Foreign investors were the main force driving the index higher, snapping up 1.34 trillion won ($925 million) in shares, while retail and institutional investors were net sellers of 1.04 trillion won and 300 billion won, respectively.

Among heavyweight stocks on the Kospi, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK hynix posted notable gains, extending their rally from Friday.

Samsung Electronics stood at 137,100 won as of 2 p.m., advancing 8,650 won, or 6.73 percent, on-day. It opened trading at 134,600 won and surged in early trading to touch an all-time high of 137,200 won, then continued to hover at the level as of press time.

SK hynix also advanced, trading at 692,000 won as of 2 p.m., up 15,000 won, or 2.22 percent, on-day. After kicking off trading at 682,000 won, SK hynix soon touched 700,000 won.

The chip rally was driven by robust investor sentiment, fueled by record-high semiconductor exports in December and growing expectations that the industry will remain on a strong footing this year.

Local brokerage houses have raised their target prices for Samsung Electronics and SK hynix across the board, lifting Samsung Electronics’ target price to around 170,000 won and projecting SK hynix could climb to as high as 950,000 won.

“With the pre-earnings season for the fourth quarter of 2025 on the way, earnings forecasts for semiconductor stocks, particularly Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, are being revised upward at an accelerating pace. The Kospi is expected to see a strong upward trend led by semiconductors this week,” said Lee Kyung-min, a researcher at Daishin Securities.

“The local market is mirroring the rally in US semiconductor stocks, pushing the market capitalizations of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix above 800 trillion won and 500 trillion won, respectively,” said Lee Jae-won, a researcher at Shinhan Securities.

Samsung Electronics’ market capitalization stood at 812.77 trillion won, while that of SK hynix was 504.14 trillion won as of 2 p.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, the won weakened against the dollar, pressured by rising geopolitical risks sparked by the US’ recent attack on Venezuela.

The won was quoted at 1,446.99 per dollar as of 2 p.m. It started trading at 1,443.7 per US dollar, having weakened 1.9 won from Friday’s daytime trading close, the currency extended its losses during the session as of press time.

As safe-haven demand strengthened, the dollar index, a key gauge which tracks the greenback against major currencies, edged higher, weighing on the risk-sensitive won.