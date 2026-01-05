Chung Ki-sun, executive chair of HD Hyundai, stresses communication as a core source of competitiveness at the group’s 2026 kickoff event on Monday, at the HD Hyundai Global R&D Center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. About 300 employees and senior executives gathered for "Opening 2026," which featured Chung’s New Year’s address, employees sharing their hopes for the year and a question-and-answer segment. (HD Hyundai)