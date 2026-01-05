Hanwha Robotics on Monday appointed Woo Chang-pyo as its new CEO, tapping a veteran strategist to lead the company through an increasingly competitive global robotics market.

Woo, 59, brings more than 30 years of experience in global consulting and corporate management. He holds a master’s degree in management science and engineering from Stanford University and began his career at McKinsey & Company. He later served as CEO of McQs Incorporated and Cornerstone Partners.

After joining Hanwha Group in 2024, Woo led the Future Innovation task force at Hanwha Vision, where he focused on improving operational efficiency across the group’s machinery businesses and identifying new growth engines.

“With the global robotics market expanding rapidly, competition is intensifying,” a Hanwha Robotics official said. “We aim to strengthen competitiveness through differentiated technology development and sustained productivity gains, including cost reductions.”

Under Woo’s leadership, Hanwha Robotics plans to reinforce its core operations while expanding into new markets. This year, the company will roll out several new products, including the high-payload collaborative robot HCR-32, the compact welding robot HCR-5W and a standard-platform autonomous mobile robot.

The company said adoption of collaborative robots, automated guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots is accelerating across manufacturing and service sectors. It also plans to enhance product performance by integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, while deepening collaboration with other Hanwha Group affiliates.