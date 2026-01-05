82Major will visit four cities in Europe for its Be the Tiger tour in March, agency Great M Entertainment announced Monday.

An expansion of the group's upcoming Seoul concerts slated for Jan. 24 and 25, the Europe tour will kick off with a show in Paris before heading to Berlin, Amsterdam and London.

Last month, 82Major had its first fan meetup in Japan to celebrate the launch of its official fandom community 82de. The group performed a series of its songs at the Tokyo ceremony, including “Trophy,” the lead track from its fourth EP released in October.

Each of the members participated in writing the four tracks on the mini album, which sold over 100,000 copies in the first week — a career best for the team.