World tour details to be announced Jan. 14

Global K-pop sensation BTS will return with a new full-length album on March 20, the group announced through fan platform Weverse at midnight on Monday.

The new release marks BTS’ first full-group comeback in nearly four years, since their anthology album “Proof” in June 2022. It’s also their first full-length release in nearly six years since releasing “Map of the Soul: 7” in February 2020.

Comprising 14 tracks, the upcoming album reflects the group’s personal thoughts and shared journey over the years, according to Big Hit Music. It is expected to be a message of gratitude for their fandom, Army, who have supported them throughout their career.

In a further announcement set for Jan. 14, the boy group is expected to reveal the schedule for their next world tour — their first in around four years since 2022’s “Permission to Dance on Stage” tour wrapped up in Las Vegas.