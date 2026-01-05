Veteran actor Ahn Sung-ki, one of South Korea’s most beloved and respected actors, died Monday. He was 74.

Ahn had been receiving treatment in an intensive care unit, with his family at his side, according to officials. He had been hospitalized in an unconscious state for six days after collapsing at his home on Dec. 30 while eating at his home.

The actor had been battling blood cancer since 2019 and had recently been focusing on recovery while preparing to return to acting. He was declared in remission in 2020, but the cancer later returned during follow-up examinations. His hospitalization in October 2020 sparked concerns about his health, and he disclosed his illness in 2022.

In 2023, Ahn vowed to “return with a new film” and drew prolonged applause when he appeared at the opening ceremony of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival alongside actors Park Joong-hoon and Choi Min-sik.

A towering figure in Korean cinema, Ahn was beloved for his integrity and humility. He began his career as a child actor in director Kim Ki-young’s "The Twilight Train" (1957) and went on to appear in more than 170 films over nearly seven decades, helping shape the modern history of Korean film.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.