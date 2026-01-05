South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Monday as semiconductor stocks continued to spike despite a mixed close on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 93.31 points, or 2.17 percent, to 4,402.94 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Friday (US time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.66 percent to 48,382.39 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.03 percent to 23,235.63.

In Seoul, tech and auto shares led the gains.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 5.5 percent, while chip giant SK hynix increased 2.95 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 3 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia gained 1.8 percent.

Leading steelmaker POSCO Holdings rose 2.86 percent, and leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai climbed 0.76 percent.

Among decliners, No. 1 shipping firm HMM fell 1.5 percent, and cosmetics firm Amorepacific declined 0.55 percent.

Retail firm Lotte Shopping shed 0.58 percent, and biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics dropped 0.3 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,446.50 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 4.7 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)