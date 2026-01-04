Timing also fans speculations in South Korea of show-of-force after Maduro capture

North Korea fired what is believed to be a number of ballistic missiles into the East Sea early Sunday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The launches continued the show of force and military development it has displayed in recent weeks, but the timing has drawn assessments that Pyongyang may be sending a message to Seoul and its allies.

Sunday’s missile came a day ahead of South Korea President Lee Jae Myung’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and shortly after the US took Venezuela’s President Nicholas Maduro into custody.

Lee departed for China on Sunday on a four-day state visit, during which he will hold his second meeting with Xi on Monday.

While observers say that the visit is likely to be aimed more at firming the foundations of bilateral relations than seeking substantial new results, North Korea is likely to be near the top of the agenda.

The Lee administration is seeking to engage North Korea, and sees China’s role as crucial, with direct inter-Korean talks appearing unlikely.

Regarding developments in Venezuela, some South Korean observers say that Sunday’s launch may have at least in part been designed to highlight its military capabilities compared to those of the South American nation.

According to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the missiles were launched from a location near Pyongyang at about 7:50 a.m., and covered a distance of about 900 kilometers before landing in the sea.

The JCS said the South Korean and US militaries were continuing to analyze the projectiles, and shared related intelligence with Japanese authorities. Tokyo said the projectiles landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The launch also prompted a meeting of South Korea’s National Security Office, which called on Pyongyang to cease violating UN Security Council resolutions.

The latest missile launch, thought to be of ballistic missiles with a range of around 1,000 kilometers, comes about 2 months since Pyongyang fired similar projectiles in November last year.

Sunday’s missile launch came shortly after Pyongyang state media reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a “key munitions factory” Saturday, reviewing the production of tactical guided weapons, including the North Korean version of the Spike missile.

According North Korea’s official newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, Kim assessed modernization progress for more innovative and efficient production systems.

Kim ordered a review of 2026 munitions factory plans, and directed a 2.5-fold increase in production of precision-guided weapons which can replace multiple-launch rocket systems.

The article was the latest in a string of North Korean coverage of Kim’s military activities in recent weeks.

Last week, the Korean Central News Agency revealed that Kim oversaw the launch of strategic long-range cruise missiles while stressing the importance of nuclear armament.

The KCNA quoted him as saying the regime needs to "constantly test and demonstrate the reliability and rapid response of components of nuclear deterrence,” and that the regime would continue to focus on "unlimited and continuous development of nuclear power."

State media also showed Kim inspecting a nuclear-powered submarine project last month, where he ordered expanded missile and artillery production.