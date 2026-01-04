Samsung SDI CEO Choi Joo-sun is doubling down on technology and calling for a forward push, as the battery-maker seeks a rebound amid a prolonged global market downturn.

"There is nowhere to step back anymore. We must move forward now," Choi said Friday in his New Year’s message delivered to executives and employees, describing 2026 as a year for the company to “leap forward again.”

As part of that push, Choi stressed three strategic priorities, dubbed the “3S” strategy, which he emphasized in a recent town hall meeting with employees. It calls to “select” where to focus and prioritize, to increase “speed” of responding to customers and the market and for “survival” in ensuring the company’s continued competitiveness.

"Ultimately, the answer lies in our essence — technology," Choi said, calling on employees to move forward in a unified direction to strengthen Samsung SDI’s technological edge.

Amid uncertainties ahead, Choi embraced the concept of “pessimistic optimism” — encouraging employees to acknowledge risks and limits and prepare for worst-case scenarios, while still aiming for positive outcomes.

"Despite the complex situations we're facing, if we secure technological competitiveness and move toward a supercycle in a united direction, I believe we will soon welcome the breathtaking future,” he said.

Reiterating themes he has emphasized since last year, the CEO stressed the importance of both technology and communication. "If we continue to hold the belief that technology is hope and communicate with open hearts, the breathtaking future we envision will soon become our reality."