The managers of the Swiss ski resort bar where dozens died during a fire at a New Year's celebration are under investigation for negligent manslaughter, authorities said Saturday.

French couple Jacques and Jessica Moretti owned and managed Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, which was crammed with young partygoers when a blaze began in a packed basement at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Forty people were killed and 119 injured, most of them seriously, according to the latest toll.

Dozens of victims were taken to nearby countries for urgent treatment, while authorities pointed the finger at lit sparklers attached to champagne bottles igniting foam on the ceiling. A criminal investigation has been opened against the bar managers, authorities in the southwestern Swiss canton of Wallis said in a statement Saturday.

"They are charged with manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence," the statement said.

Police also said Saturday that they had so far identified eight Swiss nationals killed in the fire: all under the age of 24, and two of them just 16 years old.

Italian media reported that three Italians had also been identified as among the dead, citing the Italian ambassador. Six of those injured in the fire also remain unidentified, police said Friday.

Crans-Montana is a popular destination for international tourists, including a large number of French and Italians, and many foreign nationals are among those hurt in the blaze.

"Switzerland is profoundly saddened," Justice Minister Beat Jans told reporters near a makeshift memorial outside Le Constellation overflowing with flowers, candles and messages of grief.

"You can smell it. ... You can see the damage that was caused by these flames, they must have been incredibly intensive. 500, 600 degrees even on the top floor," he said after visiting the bar.

The question of whether safety standards were respected has been debated since the devastating blaze.

Jacques Moretti insisted to the Swiss press Friday that all safety norms were followed at the bar, which according to the Crans-Montana website had a capacity of 300 people plus 40 on its terrace. But even before charges were brought, Wallis chief prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud said safety compliance was a key focus of the investigation.

She told reporters Friday that the leading hypothesis was that "sparklers or Bengal candles attached to champagne bottles and lifted too close to the ceiling" had ignited the blaze.

One video shared on social media showed the low wooden ceiling -- covered with soundproofing foam -- catching alight and the flames spreading quickly, as revelers continued to dance. Once they realised, panic set in.

Eyewitnesses described people trying to break windows to escape, while others, covered in burns, poured into the street.

Looking at the images of the event, experts suggested the "highly flammable" foam may have caused a flashover -- a near-simultaneous ignition of everything in an enclosed space.

Swiss authorities warned it could take days to identify everyone who perished, while desperate appeals to find those missing circulated online. Several memorial masses for the victims are planned.

Late Saturday, Montana Station church was packed with people of all ages, some wiping away tears and others comforting friends during the emotional service.

"I don't usually go to church, but right now ... it's important to come and help, show solidarity; be human," said 68-year-old local Patricia, adding that she felt "paralysed" by the shock of the tragedy.

A mass will be held Sunday, followed by a silent walk towards Le Constellation.

Switzerland declared a national day of mourning on Jan. 9, with all the church bells in the country poised to ring at 2 p.m. A moment of silence is also planned. Psychologists are also on site to provide support.

"The full range of emotions" is on display, Guendalina Grossi, part of a team of Italian psychologists in Crans-Montana, told reporters.

"There is anger, there is sadness, there is fear, of course," she said, pointing out that some were "still waiting for information about their relatives."

Numerous groups have also sprung up on social media to offer accommodation and other assistance to family members of victims and medical and rescue teams that have flooded in from numerous countries. (AFP)