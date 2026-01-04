Korean police have arrested a man accused of spreading false claims and insults about the deadly Itaewon crowd crush, marking the first arrest under a new crackdown on online abuse tied to major disasters.

President Lee Jae Myung said Sunday that the dissemination of manipulated information would be met with “continuous strict punishment,” sharing news of the arrest on social media.

“This goes beyond cruelty. What kind of behavior is this toward the families of victims?” Lee wrote, reiterating his administration’s stand against disinformation.

The National Police Agency said Sunday that the suspect, in his 60s, repeatedly posted videos and online content that insulted the victims and their bereaved families while promoting conspiracy theories, claiming the disaster was staged or linked to drugs.

Police said the suspect had posted roughly 700 videos and posts on overseas video platforms and domestic forums containing fabricated claims, including that the crush was staged, linked to drugs, or involved fake bodies, as well as insults targeting victims’ families.

Police said the suspect had also solicited donations and appeared to benefit financially.

On Friday, authorities applied for an arrest warrant based on the risk of evidence tampering and repeat offenses. A Seoul court approved the request, marking the first such detention since the National Police Agency's Secondary Harm Crime Investigation Division was established in July last year.

The Itaewon crowd crush occurred on Oct. 29, 2022, when a surge of revelers in narrow streets during Halloween festivities led to the deaths of at least 159 people and injured nearly 200 -- one of the deadliest peacetime disasters in South Korean history.

Police later concluded that inadequate crowd control and a lack of preparation contributed to the catastrophe, which drew national mourning and criticism of government and law enforcement preparedness.

The arrest drew support from bereaved families and civil rights groups.

The Itaewon Disaster Families and Citizens’ Committee said the arrest marked a “turning point” in recognizing the criminality of online abuse and stressed the need for a sustained investigative system for social disaster victims. They urged authorities to ensure the move would not be a one-off but the start of effective protection mechanisms for victims of mass tragedies.