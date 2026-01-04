Latin American leaders were divided between condemnation and jubilation in the wake of a surprise ​attack on Venezuela early Saturday that US President Donald Trump said resulted in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

While much of the region has long been wary of a return to US interventions throughout the 20th century that helped install authoritarian governments from Chile to Honduras, Maduro -- who presided over his country’s social and economic collapse -- was an increasingly unpopular and isolated leader.

Many Latin American countries have also experienced a shift in recent elections to more right-leaning governments, many of whose leaders view the US-backed military regimes of the last century as necessary bulwarks against socialism.

In a sign of the economic pain faced under Maduro, nearly 8 million Venezuelans have fled the country since ‍2018, with 85 percent of them migrating to neighbors in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration.

Many countries in the region have experienced surges in organized crime in recent years and the specter of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang has loomed large over voters' minds, leading to a rise in politicians vowing ​to crack down on crime and immigration.

While few leaders will shed serious tears about Maduro's ousting, governments in the region will react along political lines, said Steven Levitsky, a professor and director of Harvard's David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies.

"I think you'll see right-wing governments applaud because that's what ‍they do. You'll see left-wing governments criticize because how could they not?" Levitsky said.

The strongest condemnation of the attack ‍came in a string of posts on X from neighboring Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, a leftist who has frequently clashed with Trump and has also been threatened by ‌the US president.

“The Colombian government ​rejects the aggression against the sovereignty of Venezuela and Latin America,” Petro said in one message, while calling for an immediate ‍meeting of the United Nations Security Council, of which Colombia is a member.

His Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, echoed Petro's comments.

“The bombings on Venezuela’s territory and the capture of its president cross an unacceptable line,” Lula said in a statement.

Chile’s outgoing President ‌Gabriel Boric condemned the attack but President-elect Jose Antonio Kast, who rose to power by promising to crack down on migration and crime, said in a post on X that Maduro's arrest was great news for the region.

"Now begins a greater task. The governments of Latin America must ensure that the entire apparatus of the regime abandons power and is held accountable," said Kast, who will be sworn in on March 11.

In Mexico, President ‍Claudia Sheinbaum also condemned the US intervention in Venezuela. Asked about comments Trump made on Saturday to Fox News, when he said the US has offered to "take out the cartels" in Mexico ‍and that "we have to do something," Sheinbaum replied that Mexico has a very good relationship with the US on security matters.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei, Trump’s closest ally in the region, has long criticized Maduro and posted videos and statements on X in favor of the attack.

In Ecuador, right-wing President Daniel Noboa said Venezuelans opposed to Maduro and his political godfather Hugo Chavez have an ​ally in Ecuador.

“All the ​criminal narco-Chavistas will ‍have their moment,” Noboa said on X. “Their structure will finally collapse across the continent.” Protests both in favor and against the strikes in Venezuela have been scheduled in Buenos Aires and other cities across the region.

The capture of Maduro by US forces “is one of the most momentous decisions in the history of US-Latin America relations,” said Brian Winter, editor-in-chief of ⁠Americas Quarterly and vice president of policy at Americas Society/Council of the Americas.

“The operation confirms return of Washington as policeman in its 'sphere of influence,' an idea that defined much of 19th and 20th centuries but had faded since (the) end of the Cold War,” Winter said in a post on LinkedIn. (Reuters)