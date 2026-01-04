The Office of National Security at the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae held an emergency meeting Sunday after North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles into the East Sea and urged Pyongyang to cease provocations.

The meeting was convened by Deputy National Security Adviser Lim Jong-deuk and attended by officials from the defense ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to analyze and assess the North's latest missile launch and review South Korea's military readiness, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

"North Korea's launch of ballistic missiles constitutes a provocative act in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, and we urge the North to cease such actions," the national security office said in a release.

The South Korean military said it detected the launches from an area near Pyongyang at around 7:50 a.m.

The launches came just hours before President Lee Jae Myung was set to depart for Beijing for summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. They also followed an announcement by US President Donald Trump that Washington had captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in a large-scale military operation. (Yonhap)