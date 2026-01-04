North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said, in what marked the North's first display of weapons testing this year.

The launch of missiles came as President Lee Jae Myung was set to depart for Beijing for summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It also came after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington has captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in a large-scale military strike.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the missiles launched from near Pyongyang at around 7:50 a.m.

The missiles flew some 900 kilometers, the JCS said, adding the South Korean and US authorities were analyzing the exact details of the launch.

The missiles reportedly landed at sea, according to a JCS official.

"Our military maintains a firm readiness posture while closely sharing North Korean ballistic missile information with the US and Japan sides amid a heightened surveillance posture against additional launches," the JCS said.

The North last fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Nov. 7, which was the North's sixth ballistic missile launch last year.

Experts assessed the US military operation may have prompted the North to launch the missiles in an apparent protest.

"The US strike in Venezuela and capture of President Maduro may possibly send a powerful message to Kim Jong-un, one of an existential threat and one on the justification of adherence to nuclear arms," said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University's Institute for Far Eastern Studies.

In a statement released following the launch, the US Forces Korea said, "We are aware of the missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners."

It also said the North's missile launch "does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies. The United States remains committed to the defense of the US homeland and our allies in the region." (Yonhap)