WASHINGTON -- A Pentagon official said Friday that no decision has been made on the fate of a US Army squadron in South Korea, which was reported to have been deactivated as part of a military transformation initiative.

The remarks came after a recent Congressional Research Service (CRS) report said that the 5th Air Cavalry Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment (5-17 ACS) at Camp Humphreys, a key US base in Pyeongtaek, some 60 kilometers south of Seoul, ceased operations on Dec. 15.

"No decision has been made and we do not comment on pre-decisional force structure matters," the official said in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency, apparently indicating that the squadron is still active.

The CRS report on the unit's deactivation added to speculation that US President Donald Trump's administration could seek a ground troop reduction of the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea as part of an adjustment to better counter threats from an assertive China.

5-17 ACS is known to have had hundreds of personnel, as well as aviation and reconnaissance assets, including AH-64E Apache helicopters and RQ-7B Shadow drones. It has served in Korea to support the 2nd Infantry Division since May 2022. (Yonhap)