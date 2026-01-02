A woman in her 40s was killed and nine others injured after a taxi crashed into two vehicles in central Seoul, police said Friday.

The accident occurred at around 6:05 p.m. on a street in front of Jonggak Station, when the taxi first crashed into a car, subsequently collided with a traffic pole at a crosswalk and then hit another vehicle, according to the police.

Pedestrians who were waiting to cross the street were hit by the taxi during the crash. Police said the taxi driver, in his late 70s, showed no signs of alcohol or drug use.

The woman was taken to a hospital in cardiac arrest but later died.

Among the nine injured, four complained of pain in the pelvis and knee, and were taken to hospitals. Of them was one Indian national, while three of those who were not taken to hospitals were Indonesian nationals.

A witness told Yonhap News Agency that he heard a loud noise from across the street and saw smoke, adding that an ambulance arrived immediately and took away a woman who was lying on the ground bleeding. (Yonhap)