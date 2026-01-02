Unification Minister Chung Dong-young urged North Korea to return to dialogue Friday, saying South Korea is ready to talk with the North "on any agenda" to ease inter-Korean tensions.

Chung made the remarks in his New Year's message during a ceremony at the government complex in Seoul, stressing that the two Koreas must "end inter-Korean hostilities this year."

"The Lee Jae Myung administration, as a sovereign government, will fully support exchanges in the private sector and cooperation in areas such as public health, medical services and humanitarian issues and will not restrict or interfere in such efforts," he said.

"We are ready to sit down with North Korea for talks anytime, anywhere and on any agenda to ease inter-Korean tensions," he added.

Referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Chung stressed that Seoul does not support the idea of unification by absorption.

He also proposed promoting cross-border tourism projects, including projects linked to the Wonsan-Kalma tourist zone on the east coast and the northern city of Samjiyon, near Mount Paektu. (Yonhap)