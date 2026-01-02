President Lee Jae Myung on Friday held an event to greet the New Year with leaders of political parties, government branches and social leaders — with the exception of the main opposition party leader.

Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, chair of the main opposition People Power Party, chose instead to hold closed-door talks with former conservative President Lee Myung-bak at the office of Lee’s scholarship foundation in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul.

The two discussed ways to strengthen solidarity within the People Power Party and expand outreach to younger voters ahead of the local elections in June, according to People Power Party senior spokesperson Rep. Park Sung-hoon.

Jang, who protested the ruling Democratic Party of Korea’s move to unilaterally pass contentious bills with a filibuster speech in late December, was the only one of the seven leaders of parties in the National Assembly to be absent from the incumbent president’s New Year event.

According to Cheong Wa Dae, attendees on Friday included the chair of the ruling People Power Party and leaders of the five minor parties that hold at least one seat in the National Assembly, including the Rebuilding Korea Party, Reform Party and Progressive Party.

Rep. Joo Ho-young, deputy speaker of the National Assembly, was the only People Power Party lawmaker present at the ceremony.

Speaking before some 200 invitees, Lee emphasized the need for shared growth in a society that has long benefited a select few through the country’s compressed growth strategy.

In addition to party leaders, representatives of South Korea’s top constitutional institutions — including National Assembly Speaker Rep. Woo Won-shik and Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de — also attended.

Also seated at the head table was Lee Sang-hyeok, the professional League of Legends player better known as Faker.