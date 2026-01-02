Posco Group Chair Chang In-hwa said Friday safety will be the conglomerate’s top priority in the new year, following a series of workplace accidents in 2025.

In his New Year’s remarks, Chang expressed regret over the incidents. “We must once again remember that safety at worksites takes precedence over production, sales, work schedules, delivery times and profits,” he said.

Building a groupwide culture of workplace safety was listed as the first of six key initiatives for the year, underscoring the steel giant’s push to strengthen risk management across its operations.

“Nothing can be done without ensuring safety,” he urged.

Chang said the group would analyze and eliminate risk factors at all workplaces, calling on senior executives to spend more time on-site to identify potential hazards. He also pledged to protect workers’ rights to participate in safety management.

The group plans to prevent industrial accidents by leveraging a safety-specialist subsidiary established last year and upgrading its safety management systems, with the aim of setting a benchmark both in South Korea and overseas.

Chang also outlined other priorities, such as improving technological capabilities by the adoption of artificial intelligence, restoring competitiveness in the steel business, advancing decarbonization efforts, expanding investment in energy materials and identifying new sources of demand.

He urged employees to accelerate execution of the group’s plans in 2026, calling for action to advance its goal of becoming a globally competitive conglomerate.

“As 2026 is the Year of the Red Horse, let’s quickly execute our meticulously crafted plans with our passion and drive,” he said.