Hyundai Group Chair Hyun Jeong-eun said the conglomerate must demonstrate both the will and the capacity to lead change amid rising uncertainty, in her New Year’s message Friday.

Hyun said uncertainty creates opportunity, but only for those willing to act, stressing that “preemptive execution matters more than perfect information.”

She urged the group to embed artificial intelligence more deeply across its operations and strengthen what she described as “sensemaking” capabilities to better understand markets and customers and translate insights into action.

“While AI can help predict market trends and customer behavior, the group must redesign its management systems, focusing on improving customer response capabilities,” Hyun said. Still, she added that human judgment remains essential in interpreting markets and making decisions.

She also called for trustworthy management centered on shareholder value to support sustainable growth, urging the execution of shareholder return policies to lay the foundation for future expansion.

Hyun said she expects tensions on the Korean Peninsula to ease again, calling on the group to remain prepared to respond swiftly to changes in inter-Korean relations.

“The New Year’s message underscored the importance of proactive execution under the group’s customer-centric strategy,” a Hyundai Group official said.

“We will strengthen long-term competitiveness and support sustainable growth through AI and enhanced decision-making capabilities.”