Sales of Korean traditional cultural goods hit a record high last year, buoyed by the continued global popularity of Korean culture and the success of the Netflix series K-pop Demon Hunters, government data showed Friday.

Annual sales of K-Heritage, a cultural goods brand operated by the Korea Heritage Agency, surpassed 16.1 billion won ($11.1 million) in 2025, the agency said. It marked the highest figure since the agency was established in 1980.

Sales have exceeded 10 billion won for three consecutive years, rising 35.5 percent from 11.8 billion won in 2024.

The agency develops a wide range of products inspired by national heritage assets, including traditional patterns and illustrations, and sells them at major palaces, museums and an international airport.

The agency attributed the strong performance partly to the global popularity of Netflix animation "KPop Demon Hunters." Tiger-shaped ceramic dolls resembling the character Derpy and cups featuring the gat, a traditional Korean hat made of bamboo and horsehair worn by the show’s boy group, the Saja Boys, were among the top-selling items, it said.