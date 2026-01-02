South Korean actress Nana, formerly a member of the girl group After School, has been sued by a man accused of breaking into her home and attempting a robbery in November, her agency Sublime said Friday.

According to the agency, the man, in his 30s, recently filed a complaint against Nana on charges of attempted murder and aggravated bodily injury.

The man was arrested on Nov. 15 on charges of robbery and bodily injury after he allegedly broke into Nana’s residence using a ladder. Police said he demanded money while threatening Nana’s mother with the weapon — ultimately inflicting injuries on both victims. Nana's mother was treated at a hospital following strangulation.

Nana reportedly subdued the intruder after waking up to her mother’s screams. During the altercation, the intruder suffered an open wound to his jaw, reportedly caused by the knife he was carrying.

The man, who had initially acknowledged his crimes, overturned his statement during police investigations, claiming he "did not possess a weapon at the time of the crime or inflict injuries on the victims."

Police initially determined that Nana’s actions constituted legitimate self-defense.

“The level of force used did not amount to excessive or serious injury to the suspect,” an official at the Guri Police Station said in November 2025. “Taking all circumstances into account, the actions fall within the scope of legitimate self-defense, and no criminal charges will be pursued.”

In a statement issued Friday, Sublime said Nana and her family suffered “severe physical and psychological harm” during the attack by the armed intruder. The agency criticized the suspect for filing a separate complaint against Nana “without showing any remorse,” arguing that he was exploiting her status as a public figure and causing secondary harm.

“The perpetrator is inflicting further damage through unethical actions by abusing the fact that the victim is a celebrity,” the agency said, adding that it plans to pursue all possible civil and criminal legal action against him.