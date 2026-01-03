Young Koreans who had shunned dating and marriage in recent years are beginning to change their minds.

According to a survey released Thursday by the Ministry of Data and Statistics, the number of marriages nationwide has rebounded for two consecutive years after hitting a record low during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After falling to 191,690 in 2022, the figure rose 1 percent to 193,657 in 2023, then jumped 14.8 percent to 222,412 in 2024. The number of marriages recorded between January and October last year stood at 195,764, up 8 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Even accounting for pent-up demand for weddings that were delayed during the pandemic, the rebound marks the largest increase in marriages in more than three decades. The 14.8 percent rise is the sharpest jump since the government began compiling related statistics.

The upward trend was also seen in the private sector.

According to local matchmaking firm Duo, the number of marriages arranged by the company reached 1,192 in 2024, a record high. After hitting a low of 854 in 2020, the figure has risen for four consecutive years.

“The perception of marriage and childbirth appears to be rebounding after reaching a low point,” said Koo Jeong-woo, a professor at Sungkyunkwan University. “Young people seem increasingly aware of the risks of living alone, including mental health concerns. Government support and broader social changes have also played a role.”