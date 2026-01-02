CJ Group Chair Sohn Kyung-shik said Friday the conglomerate stood at "a make-or-break juncture," urging the group to prepare for new phase of growth as uncertainty and opportunity rose in tandem.

In a New Year’s address, Sohn noted the importance of adopting artificial intelligence and stressed fast execution to lead the booming "K-trend" market.

"The global trading system that once advanced toward a single market under free trade is now being fragmented along national and regional lines," Sohn said. "Business strategies built on the old rules can become obsolete overnight."

Reflecting on the company's performance in 2025, Sohn said short-term measures to boost performance fell short, underscoring the need for greater preparation to strengthen mid- to long-term competitiveness and lay the groundwork for future growth.

"The challenges facing the group have clarified both the urgency and the opportunity to pursue a new leap forward, as the existing formula for success shows its limits," Sohn said.

Sohn pointed to growing global demand for Korean food, entertainment content and beauty products, saying “the trend reflects the emergence of a new culture rather than a passing fad, built on expertise the group has accumulated over two decades.”

He urged employees to generate small, repeatable successes and scale them throughout the group, accelerate execution to stay ahead of trends, and set ambitious goals without hesitation.

Sohn said the group planned to step up its execution of key initiatives by leveraging government policies and expanding the use of artificial intelligence across its operations.

He added that CJ’s core values of health, joy and convenience should be accessible to all, calling on the group to “identify opportunities amid change and turn them into reality.”