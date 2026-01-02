Contemporary artist Lee Bul’s new work "Willing To Be Vulnerable-Transparent Balloon" is on view at Amorepacific’s world headquarters in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

Exploring humanity’s persistent longing for utopia, Lee has created “Willing To Be Vulnerable” series since 2015. The series has gained global recognition through exhibitions at the Sydney Biennale, Berlin’s Martin-Gropius-Bau and Manege Central Exhibition Hall in St. Petersburg.

The 8.5-meter-tall floating balloon-like sculpture, created with translucent film, LED lighting, stainless steel and crystals, evokes contrasting ideas of futuristic optimism and the inherent vulnerability of modern ideals.

Lee, who rose to prominence in the late 1980s has spent decades investigating utopian imagination and collective visions of the future. The artist' survey exhibition "Lee Bul: From 1998 to Now" is on view at the Leeum Museum of Art until Sunday.