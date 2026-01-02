Rep. Kang Sun-woo of the ruling Democratic Party quit the party Thursday amid allegations that she received 100 million won ($69,400) from a Seoul city councilor in 2022.

"I am leaving the Democratic Party. I have already caused too much burden to the party and its members, and I cannot do that any further," she wrote in a Facebook post.

Police launched an investigation into Kang the previous day after opposition lawmakers filed a complaint against her on bribery charges. Kang is accused of receiving the money via an aide during the 2022 local elections.

"Even after I leave the party, I will comply with all procedures requested by the party and cooperate fully with the investigation," she said.

The case recently drew public attention after a local media outlet released an audio recording of Kang discussing the matter with Rep. Kim Byung-kee of the same party, who was serving as the then secretary of the DP's Seoul nomination committee. Kim resigned from the party's floor leadership on Tuesday.

Later in the day, the DP said it decided to expel Kang despite her earlier decision to leave the party and to request its ethics committee to take swift disciplinary measures against Kim. (Yonhap)