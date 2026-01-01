Sejong University said Wednesday that two of its professors have been included for the second consecutive year on Clarivate’s annual list of the world’s Highly Cited Researchers.

The list, published each year by the global academic analytics firm, identifies the most influential scholars across disciplines based on how frequently their research papers from the past decade have been cited by other studies. Only the top 1 percent of the most cited researchers worldwide are selected.

Professors Baik Sung-wook of the Department of Software and Hwang Jin-soo of the Department of Food Service Management were recognized again this year, with Baik named in the “cross-field” category and Hwang in the “social sciences” category.

Baik was cited for his research in deep learning-based visual intelligence, particularly computer vision technologies using surveillance cameras for smart cities, as well as his work on multimodal artificial intelligence.

Hwang was recognized for his research on innovative technologies in the food service industry, including drone-based food delivery systems, facial recognition-based payment methods and the application of 3D printing in food technology. His work is also noted for cross-border collaboration involving multinational research samples.

This year’s Highly Cited Researchers list includes 6,868 scholars from more than 1,300 institutions across 60 countries. In South Korea, 76 researchers from 12 academic fields were selected.

“Being named to the list of the world’s most influential researchers for two consecutive years means the research has been acknowledged for its consistency and global impact,” said Sejong University President Eom Jong-hwa. “We will continue to strengthen research support and improve the academic environment to foster outstanding scholarly achievements.”