The year 2026 marks the Lunar New Year of the Fire Horse (Byeong-o year). In Chinese astrology, each year is represented by one of 12 animals and one of the Five Elements (wood, fire, earth, metal or water). In 2026, the horse is paired with fire, creating the powerful Fire Horse combination, which last occurred in 1966.

Fire is traditionally associated with the color red, so 2026 is often called the “Year of the Red Horse.” This combination blends the vitality and energy of the horse with the intensity and passion of fire, making it one of the most dynamic pairings in the zodiac.

The Fire Horse symbolizes energy, ambition and transformation. People born under this sign, or the year itself, are thought to have strong drive and momentum, but may also face unpredictability and impulsiveness.

Overall, the Year of the Fire Horse is seen as a time to embrace change, take bold action and pursue goals with courage. Its energy encourages enthusiasm, resilience and a spirited approach to new beginnings, both personally and socially.