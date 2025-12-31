Hanwha Life said Wednesday it has obtained ISO/IEC 42001 certification, an international standard for artificial intelligence security governance, marking an industry first.

Issued by the International Organization for Standardization, the certification evaluates whether AI service providers, developers and users maintain systematic control and accountability across the entire AI lifecycle, from planning and development to operation and disposal.

With the certification, the company said it will strengthen the security of its AI-powered services, including chatbots, sales training solutions and translation assistants, enhancing customer trust by minimizing risks such as prompt injection attacks and data breaches.

Hanwha Life added that it has focused on building systems to identify and manage risks related to algorithmic bias, data quality degradation and security vulnerabilities, ensuring compliance with personal data protection requirements and data ethics throughout the collection, storage and processing of machine-learning data.

The company said it plans to further enhance its AI governance framework in response to a tightening regulatory environment, including Korea’s Basic Act on AI, scheduled to take effect next year, by aligning its internal controls with international standards.

“We will continue to systematically strengthen AI security and internal controls to provide customers with trustworthy digital insurance services,” said Lee Chang-hee, executive vice president of Hanwha Life.