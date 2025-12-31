Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said on Monday that she exchanged New Year gifts with Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

In a post on Telegram, Zakharova said she received Kim’s gift via North Korean Ambassador to Russia Shin Hong-chol and, in return, sent Kim a portrait of her.

Zakharova said she learned only on Sunday evening that Kim had sent a gift, adding that due to difficulties in preparing a return present on short notice, she sought help from artist Nikas Safronov.

Safronov completed the portrait overnight, Zakharova said, adding that she and the artist selected the photo used for the painting together.

“Although I do not know Kim Yo-jong personally, I thought this photo captured two important qualities that may seem incompatible at first glance — softness and femininity, as well as strength and determination,” Zakharova wrote.

Zakharova also posted a video showing Ambassador Shin delivering the portrait, along with a photo of what appeared to be a large vase sent by Kim.