South Korea’s anti-corruption watchdog has moved to rein in the international marriage brokerage industry, citing widespread consumer harm caused by opaque contracts, hidden fees and misleading advertisements that have caused financial loss and emotional distress.

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission said Wednesday that it has submitted policy guidelines to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family aimed at tightening oversight of international matchmaking services.

The commission said opaque brokerage practices, insufficient information about prospective spouses, and false or misleading advertisements by illegal matchmaking services have been major sources of harm for users.

According to a 2023 report by the Gender Equality Ministry, 10.1 percent of Korean users of international marriage brokerage services and 3.6 percent of foreign users said they were not provided with sufficient information before signing contracts.

Another 9.3 percent reported being asked to pay unexpected “additional fees,” while 2.9 percent of foreign users said they encountered misleading advertisements.

An estimated 21,000 South Koreans married foreign nationals in 2024, the commission said, adding that a substantial share of those marriages are believed to have been arranged through international marriage brokerage services.

The proposed guidelines identify four key areas for institutional improvement.

First, the commission called for stronger transparency requirements in contract practices. In cases where brokers conclude marriage brokerage contracts without using the government-issued standard contract, the commission said agencies should be required to clearly indicate and explain any terms that differ from the standard agreement.

International marriage brokers would also be obligated to display essential business information — including their registration certificates, the name of the company representative, service fees and membership charges — across all online platforms where they actively conduct business.

Second, brokers would be required to provide clearer guidance before contracts are signed on the procedures and eligibility requirements for obtaining a marriage immigration visa, including income and housing requirements, as well as confirmation of whether the client personally meets those criteria.

Third, the commission proposed establishing a legal basis for the Gender Equality Ministry’s ongoing online monitoring program targeting international marriage brokerage advertisements.

It also recommended introducing a reporting reward system to encourage public reporting of illegal international matchmaking practices.

Lastly, the guideline calls for reforms to registration and training requirements for brokerage operators. These include making regular refresher training compulsory and granting local governments the authority to request criminal background checks for individuals employed in the international marriage brokerage sector.

“The improvements are intended to allow citizens seeking international marriages to use brokerage services with greater confidence,” said Kim Ki-seon, director general of policy improvement at the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.