Trinity Korean Medicine Clinic

Trinity Korean Medicine Clinic has built a growing body of clinical experience around mica-based herbal treatments, drawing attention for their potential applications in diabetes management and cancer care.

The clinic’s flagship formulation, Mica Diabetes Pills, is designed to improve insulin resistance by enhancing blood circulation and vascular function. Since late 2022, dozens of patients with type 2 diabetes have reportedly reduced or discontinued insulin and other glucose-lowering medications while maintaining more stable blood sugar levels, according to the clinic.

“Improving blood quality and circulation is fundamental to managing diabetes, and the same principle applies to cancer treatment,” said Park Woo-hee, president of the clinic.

Beyond metabolic disorders, the clinic also provides vascular-focused and immune-supportive therapies for patients with cancers, including lung, prostate, breast and colorectal cancer.

Scientific research has begun to explore mica’s potential mechanisms in cancer treatment. A study published in Advances in Traditional Medicine in mid-November found that processed mica induced apoptosis in non-small cell lung cancer cells and enhanced the effects of anticancer drugs.

The study, which examined A549 and H460 lung cancer cell lines, showed that mica suppressed cancer-related genes such as CNOT2 and c-Myc while increasing reactive oxygen species that promote cancer cell death. Researchers also observed enhanced treatment effects when mica was combined with the chemotherapy drug docetaxel, suggesting the potential for lower drug dosages and reduced side effects.

Park said her goal is to advance Korean traditional medicine through scientific validation. “I hope that integrating mica therapy with acupuncture, moxibustion and herbal medicine can contribute to better health outcomes globally,” she said.