The IB Korea, a local importer of alcoholic beverages, is expanding its footprint in Korea’s liquor market by rolling out a broader lineup of ready-to-drink cocktails aimed at convenience-seeking consumers.

The company is the exclusive Korean importer of Uptown, a US-based cocktail brand best known for its pre-mixed products. Its flagship offering, Uptown Margarita, uses 100 percent agave wine and positions itself as a fuller-bodied alternative to vodka-based cocktails. Featuring natural lime and sweet fruit notes, the drink can be mixed with tonic water or sparkling water, according to the company.

The IB Korea has also introduced Uptown Blue Hawaiian, a tropical-style cocktail combining coconut, pineapple juice and citrus flavors. The company said the product targets casual home gatherings with an easy-to-serve format.

In October 2024, the importer added Uptown Caribbean Punch to its portfolio. The cocktail features cherry and pineapple flavors and stands out with its bright red color. It is available at major retailers, including Homeplus and Lotte Mart.

Beyond the Uptown brand, The IB Korea brought BuzzBallz to the Korean market in 2023. The US-made mini cocktails come in fruit-shaped 187-milliliter bottles and offer flavors such as lime, strawberry, peach and apple. The products have gained traction among younger consumers, particularly through convenience store chains such as GS25.

The company distributes its cocktail lineup nationwide in multiple formats, including 750 mL and 1.5 liter bottles sold through discount retailers and specialty liquor stores, reflecting rising demand for home-consumption alcoholic beverage options across a wide range of age groups.

The IB Korea plans to continue expanding its cocktail portfolio in line with consumer trends, targeting drinkers from their 20s through their 60s as interest in at-home cocktail culture grows.