Cravity will hold a fan concert in Seoul on Feb. 7-8, agency Starship Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The nine-piece act will host “Vity Festa,” inviting its fandom community, Lovity, to a festival-themed live event. The second day’s concert will be broadcast online as well.

Last weekend, the nine members spent time at a “Town Hall Meeting,” inspired by the production company theme in their web series, “Cravity Park.”

The February concert will focus more on their music, with a track list that will include songs from the two albums the group released in 2025 — the second full album “Dare to Crave” from June and its repackage “Dare to Crave: Epilogue” from November, which added three new songs to the 12 from the original set.