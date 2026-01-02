Winter rides and spa retreats at Everland, Caribbean Bay

Everland and Caribbean Bay have introduced a new winter program allowing visitors to enjoy both parks with a single ticket in one day. The “Ever to Cabi” pass lets guests move freely between Everland’s winter attractions and Caribbean Bay’s heated spa facilities. Visitors can start the day sledding at Everland’s Snow Buster, warm up in Caribbean Bay’s indoor and outdoor spas, and return to Everland in the evening for fireworks and seasonal performances. A free shuttle bus directly connects the snow sledding area with Caribbean Bay’s entrance, improving convenience. The ticket, priced at 38,000 won, is available through March 2 via Everland’s website and mobile app, offering unlimited reentry to both parks on the same day.

Seoul Lantern Festival

The Seoul Lantern Festival runs through Jan. 4, transforming Cheonggyecheon and Uicheon into walkable nighttime art exhibitions.

Now in its 17th edition, the festival showcases more than 400 illuminated installations. Visitors can expect a range of light sculptures made from hanji paper, LED structures, kinetic art and large balloons, complemented by immersive effects using sound, mist and aurora-style lighting.

Each zone presents a different narrative, from Seoul’s past, present and future — including scenes such as the city’s early trams — to K-culture-inspired lanterns, character collaborations and space-themed installations featuring popular mascots.

Yangpyeong Ice Trout Festival

The Yangpyeong Ice Trout Festival returns at Bongsang 2-ri in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, running through March 2.

Held in Sumi Village, a rural tourism destination recognized for its activities, lodging and food, the festival highlights the clean waters and natural scenery of the region. Visitors can enjoy ice fishing for trout, along with hands-on programs such as net scooping, barehand trout catching and dedicated fishing zones. The festival also offers family-friendly activities, including pizza-making, steamed bun workshops, succulent crafting and all-terrain vehicle rides across open fields.

Packages for admission include 10,000 won per person for trout ice fishing and dome fishing experiences.

Haeundae Light Festival

The Haeundae Light Festival returns for its 12th edition, illuminating Busan with a vibrant display of winter lights.

Until Jan. 18, the festival invites visitors to experience “Stellar Haeundae," with massive light sculptures, immersive media art installations, hands-on programs and evening events. Along the beach, a galaxy-inspired pathway uses shimmering light formations to create the sensation of walking through a starlit Milky Way. Waves of light projected over the sand and shoreline blend with Haeundae’s natural landscape, transforming the city’s iconic beach into an otherworldly universe.

Festival programs operate from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with full light displays daily from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Hampyeong Winter Light Festival

The Hampyeong Winter Light Festival runs through Jan. 11 in South Jeolla Province. The free-admission festival features illuminated installations and nighttime landscaping.

This year’s program includes a light maze, tree decorating, glow-bracelet making and Santa costume experiences. A Christmas marching band, carol busking and theater events add to the festive atmosphere. Visitors can also view large-scale media art by Lee Lee-nam, alongside exhibitions at the Hampyeong County Museum of Art, the butterfly and insect specimen hall and a variety of plant pavilions.

Food trucks, snack vendors, a character pop-up store and local specialty booths round out the event, offering a range of shopping and dining options within the park.