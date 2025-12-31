Tomorrow X Together will unveil a remix of “SSS,” a B-side track from its third studio album in Japan, it said on a Japanese music program Tuesday.

On Jan. 26, it will drop the digital single featuring Hyde of Japanese rock band L'arc~en~Ciel, who co-authored the melody and lyrics of “SSS (Sending Secret Signals)” from TXT’s LP “Starkissed.”

The 12-track album was released in October and topped Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings. The album was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan earlier in December after logging 500,000 shipments.

In January, Tomorrow X Together will return to Japan for a two-day show at Tokyo Dome, which is part of its “Act: Tomorrow” tour.