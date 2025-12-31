Riize will conclude its first international tour with three shows in Seoul in March, label SM Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The group will go live on March 6-8 for its “Riizing Loud” tour. The concert tour began in Seoul in July and had the six members visit nine more cities in Asia and seven in North America by August.

Riize is set to resume the tour in January and hit the stages in Jakarta, Manila, Singapore and Macao before its first stand-alone show at Tokyo Dome. Riize will be debuting at the venue in the shortest time since debut for a K-pop boy band.

After the tour, the group will join the lineup of Lollapalooza South America in March.