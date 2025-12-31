Veteran Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki, 73, was rushed to the emergency room on Tuesday and is currently in critical condition, according to local media reports on Wednesday.

Ahn was reported to have collapsed at his residence on Tuesday afternoon after choking while eating. He was transported to a nearby hospital, reportedly in a state of cardiac arrest, and was admitted to the intensive care unit upon arrival.

Ahn had publicly revealed during an interview in 2022 that he had been battling blood cancer for over a year. Though he declared he was in remission at the time, the disease reportedly relapsed during subsequent health checkups, requiring ongoing treatment.

Despite his illness, Ahn continued to attend various film-related events and was praised for his passion and dedication to the Korean film industry.

Ahn began his acting career as a child actor in the 1957 film “The Twilight Train,” and has since appeared in more than 200 films, including “Good Windy Days,” “Deep Blue Night,” “Two Cops,” and “Silmido.”