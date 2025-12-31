South Korea will extend the waiver on visa processing fees for an additional six months until June for group tourists from six countries, including China, the finance chief said Wednesday.

Under the plan announced by Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, the fee exemption, which was originally set to expire Wednesday, will continue until the end of June next year.

The six countries covered by the extension are China, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia and Cambodia.

Koo said the plan is "to maintain momentum in inbound tourism." (Yonhap)