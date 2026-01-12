진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

Ex-NewJeans member Danielle to face multimillion-dollar damages suit

기사 내용: 연예기획사 어도어가 뉴진스 전 멤버 다니엘과의 전속계약을 해지한 데 이어 손해배상 청구 소송을 통해 법적 책임을 묻겠다고 밝히면서, 다니엘에게 부과될 위약벌이 1,000억 원에 달할 수 있다는 관측도 나오고 있다.

[1] Ador stated Monday that it will take legal action against Danielle, now an ex-member of NewJeans, to seek penalty fees and damages following the company's termination of her contract on the same day.

legal action: 법적 조치

seek: 청하다; 구하다

penalty: 처벌; 벌금

termination: 해지, 종료

[2] While Ador declined to disclose the exact amount it will seek in damages, it noted that penalty fees would be calculated based on formulas already stipulated in the contract.

decline: 거절하다; 사양하다

disclose: 공개하다; 밝히다

stipulated: (조항 등) 법률에 규정된 *stipulate: 규정하다

[3] Exclusive contracts for K-pop idols often stipulate penalties of up to tens of billions of won for early termination, especially when they involve allegations of unauthorized activities or reputational harm.

exclusive: 독점의

contract: 계약

allegation: 혐의

unauthorized: 공인되지 않은, 허가받지 않은

[4] Ador further explained that their decision followed what it described as repeated violations of the exclusive contract it held with Danielle, allegedly including entering into agreements that conflict with her contract with Ador, engaging in unauthorized entertainment activities and actions that damaged the reputation or credibility of both the company and NewJeans.

follow: (시간·순서상으로) 뒤를 잇다, (결과가) 뒤따르다

repeated: 반복되는

violation: 위반; 침해

conflict: 갈등

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10645448

